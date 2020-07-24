VIDEO: Windsor Police Solve 20-Year-Old Cold Case

It's been nearly 20 years since Carol Christou was killed and Windsor police say they can finally provide her family some closure.

The 55-year-old mother of two was found stabbed to death in her home in the 500 block of Brock Street on September 30, 2000. On Friday Sgt. Mike Patterson revealed the homicide was re-examined several times over the years.

He says the Major Crimes Branch recently appealed to have evidence re-visited and found a forensic match.

"These items were sent to The Centre of Forensic Sciences and they identified a suspect. The suspect that was identified was a person of interest during the initial investigation that is now deceased and therefore will not be named by WPS," says Patterson, who added the suspect would be arrested and charged if they were alive today.

Windsor Police Chief Pam Mizuno says the team of investigators who started the case deserve a lot of credit.

"Special thanks go out to the initial investigators and forensic specialist who meticulously examined and preserved evidence that made it possible for future investigators to solve this homicide," says Mizuno. "Advancements in technology have provided us the final piece of evidence we needed."

Mizuno read a statement from Christou's daughter Kelly thanking police for their compassion and determination: