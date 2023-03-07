VIDEO: Windsor police working to identify alleged 'porch pirate'

The Windsor Police Service is looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a parcel from a home in the city.

According to investigators, it happened on March 1 at 11:45 a.m. outside a home in the 1600-block of Parent Avenue.

Police say the suspect in the video was seen walking up to a residence and taking the package on the front porch.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 25-35 years old.

At the time of the theft, the suspect wore a black jacket, black pants (possibly "ECHO" brand) with a red symbol on the knee, black Nike runners, and a grey Toronto Maple Leafs hat.

The public is being reminded to use caution when getting packages delivered to your residence. Leave specific delivery instructions or have a trusted person pick up your package for you.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact the Windsor Police main office at 519-255-6700 ext., 4000, or Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).