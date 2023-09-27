VIDEO: Windsor police working to identify 'porch pirate' suspects

The Windsor Police Service is looking for help to identify two alleged "porch pirates."

Video has been released of two suspects investigators are working to identify.

In the first case on Sept. 11, 2023, at 12:30 p.m., a male suspect stole packages from a residence in the 300 block of Prince Road.

On Sept. 20 at 3:30 p.m., a suspect stole packages from a residence in the 2400 block of Meldrum Road.

Police say both suspects were riding mountain bikes.

If you can identify these porch pirates, contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.