VIDEO: Windsor Symphony Orchestra Serenades Healthcare Workers 

It is music to the ears of area frontline healthcare workers, literally.

Given physical distancing protocols now in place, a small group of musicians with the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) will be serenading hospital staff as they change shifts this week as a way to celebrate nurses week.

"The idea was we wanted to be able to thank those incredible workers on the frontlines but also provide a service of some sort," says Music Director Robert Franz.

The group has also produced a video of some of the music performed by the musicians, which is available in the hospital for staff and patients.

"[It's] really sort of a collection of beautiful songs and tunes that are special to us that we wanted to share that we wanted to say thank you to all those frontline workers, “says Franz.

A live performance already took place at the Ouellette Campus Monday night with another planned for Wednesday night at the field hospital and Friday night, they will be at the Met Campus.