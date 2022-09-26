Vikings comeback to beat Lions

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Kirk Cousins hit KJ Osborn for a 28-yard touchdown with under a minute left in regulation as the Vikings beat the Lions 28-24 in Minnesota.

Josh Metellus picked off Jared Goff on Detroit's final drive to seal the Purple's victory.

Minnesota overcame a 14-point deficit in the first half and an additional ten point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Cousins passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings improve to 2-and-1 to keep pace with the Packers and the Bears at the top of the NFC North.

Jamaal Williams had two rushing scores in the losing effort, while Goff had 277 passing yards with a TD and a pick. The Lions are 1-and-2.

— with files from MetroSource