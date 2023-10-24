Vikings take down Niners on Monday Night Football

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Vikings pulled off a major upset after topping the 49ers 22-17 on Monday Night Football.

Rookie Jordan Addison led Minnesota after catching seven passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirk Cousins threw for 378 yards, two TDs and a pick, and Greg Joseph converted three of his four field goal attempts including a 54-yarder at the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings are now second in the NFC North at 3-and-4 and will visit the Green Bay Packers in Week Eight.

Brock Purdy completed 21 of his 30 pass attempts for 272 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Christian McCaffrey combined for 96 yards and two scores.

San Francisco is now leading the NFC West at 5-and-2 and will host the Cincinnati Bengals in Week Eight.

— with files from MetroSource