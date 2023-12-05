Villanova students adopt 40 families this holiday season

The holiday spirit has hit St. Thomas of Villanova Secondary School.

On Tuesday, the school held its Advent Mass where students brought forward gifts they collected for the Windsor-Essex Children's Aid Society Adopt A Family program.

It's the 20th year the school has taken part in the program and to date has supported just under 900 families.

Maggie Ducharme is the department head of special education and has been with the school since it started to adopt families.

She says this year the school adopted 40 families.

"This is one of those things that we do that the students do just very selfless, out of the goodness of their heart," she says. "There's no external reward that they get from it and that pride that they have helping others in need, I think that's an important message for them to take as they go out into the community."

Ducharme says the need continues to grow in the community.

"I noticed in the requests as I'm preparing the cards, families are asking for garbage cans, tooth brushes and household needs and things that should not be Christmas gifts, they should just be things that they are able to afford," says Ducharme. "So we see the need really increasing."

Villanova has been adopting families for 20-years and gifts were on display at the school's Advent Mass, December 5, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Grade 12 student Zachary Sauve says it makes him and his fellow students feel good giving back to the community.

"Growing up Christmas is such a huge thing for kids and when they can't have gifts, that just really sucks," says Sauve. "It's a really huge opportunity for us to make their Christmas' a lot better."

The school says the estimated cost to adopt a family is between $400 and $500.

In 20-years, it's estimated the school has contributed $350,000 to assist those in need over the holidays.

Gifts collected this year include: clothing, toys, games, and household items.