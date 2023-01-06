Violence hits Mexico cartel stronghold as 'Chapo' son nabbed

Canadian tourists were trapped inside a Mexican hotel Thursday after buses that were to take them to an airport were burned.

Tina Dahl of Edmonton, whose six family members are in the popular tourist city of Mazatlan, described the scene as "chaos."

The violence began after security forces captured alleged drug trafficker Ovidio Guzman, who is a son of former cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Ottawa says the violence is particularly fierce in Culiacan, Mazatlan, Los Mochis and Guasave.

Canadian officials say cars had been lit on fire, guns were being fired and there was a threat to essential infrastructure, including airports.

Jason Kung, a spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada, says Canadians should avoid all non-essential travel to various regions in Mexico due to high levels of violence and organized crime.

The fighting came days before President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador was to host Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U-S President Joe Biden at a summit in Mexico City.