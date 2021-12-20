Violent break and enter in Lakeshore

An investigation is underway into a disturbing robbery in Lakeshore.

Provincial Police responded to a report of a break and enter at a residence in the 1400 block of County Rd. 22 just after 11pm Sunday night.

The OPP say two suspects entered the home and assaulted the lone occupant then fled in a dark coloured SUV that was seen travelling westbound on County Rd. 22.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say there's no threat to public safety but people should be aware of their personal safety and be extremely vigilant when a stranger arrives at your home.

If anyone has surveillance footage from the area around the time of the incident, you're asked to come forward with any possible evidence.