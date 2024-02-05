Violent incident over the weekend leads to numerous charges for local man

Windsor Police have arrested a man for several charges, including assault, after an incident early Saturday morning.

According to police, on February 3, shortly after 2 a.m. officers responded to a call for an injured person in the 900 block of Elm Street.

When officers arrived, they say they located a woman suffering from a fractured leg.

Through investigation, officers learned that a man broke into the woman's apartment and confined her to the bedroom.

Police say the victim was strangled and struck several times before the suspect threatened to kill her.

When the suspect left the bedroom for a short time, the victim fled to the window and jumped, sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect then fled before police arrived, but he was quickly located and arrested in the 1400 block of Curry Ave.

Both parties involved were previously in an intimate partner relationship.

Following an investigation by the Major Crimes Unit, officers determined that the suspect had a history of assault and sexual assault.

As a result of the investigation, the 25-year-old man from Windsor is facing 17 charges in total including assault, assault by choking, and aggravated assault.