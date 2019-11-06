Vipers and Flyers Make a Trade

The Leamington Flyers and LaSalle Vipers have made a trade.

Defenseman Spencer Lecot will now play for LaSalle and in return, the Leamington Flyers acquired the rights to negotiate with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for Blake McConville.

Shortly after the trade announcement, the Flyers announced they signed McConville.

The 6’2 right winger played 97 games with Sudbury, netting four goals and 10 assists in his career.

Previously, McConville scored 27 points in 31 games with the Essex 73’s of the Provincial Junior Hockey League, where he was led by Flyers’ head coach, Cam Crowder.

The team anticipates McConville to make his Flyers’ debut on Sunday, November 10th when Leamington hosts Sarnia at 2:10 p.m.

Lecot however, will debut in the Vipers lineup on Wednesday when LaSalle hosts Leamington at 7 p.m. in the Greater Ontario Hockey League.