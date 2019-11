The LaSalle Vipers came up short on the road Friday in Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League action.

The St. Marys Lincolns scored three unanswered goals, including the winner in overtime, on their way to a 3-2 victory.

Abdul Abouzeeni and Kyle Walker scored for LaSalle in the loss.

The Vipers currently sit in fourth place in the Western Division with a record of 13-8-1.