Vipers Win in Battle of Essex County

An all-Essex County battle in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League.

Spencer Paradis scored the game-winner early in the third period as LaSalle nipped Leamington 3-2 at the Vollmer Centre Wednesday night.

Ray Hamlin scored twice for the Vipers, while Dylan Weston and Dylan Montie scored for the Flyers.

Sami Molu picked up the win in goal stopping 27 of 29 shots.

Ryan Polidori made 14 saves for the Flyers.

The teams play again Thursday night at the Kinsmen Recreation Complex in Leamington.