Virtual Celebration Replaces Labour Day Parade Today

The annual Labour Day Parade for Windsor-Essex has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but virtual festivities are underway Monday.

Local unions have worked together to post content to the Windsor and District Labour Council's website this year.

Live speeches will be streamed on the site throughout the day as well.

In past years, thousands of people from throughout Windsor-Essex would take part in the parade that concluded with a celebration at Windsor. Ont.'s Fogolar Furlan Club.