Virtual Learning to Continue Through Summer at UWindsor

Virtual learning will continue at the University of Windsor, but there's a light at the end of the tunnel.

President Robert Gordon laid out the school's COVID-19 plans to the board of directors Tuesday night.

While there's hope for the fall, Gordon says virtual learning won't be going anywhere for intersession or summer classes.

"Certainly given where the numbers are now and certainly with a small portion of the population being vaccinated, we felt that was the best strategy moving forward," he says. "However, our hope is full of optimism for the fall."

If COVID-19 numbers continue to improve, Gordon says there may be some students on campus in some capacity in the fall.

"We are looking at starting with a combination of online delivery for our courses with some face to face as well as hybrid delivery," he says. "That would include some face-to-face and some online delivery simultaneously."

Gordon says the university is planning for every possible scenario in the fall.

"We've developed scenarios for all of our classrooms based on 20, 30 and 50 per cent of classroom capacity," he says. "Certainly we're hoping for the best, but certainly we are making sure that all of our planning actually has contingencies in case we see elevated case loads here in Windsor-Essex."

Gordon also updated the board on talks with Windsor Regional Hospital.

He says the university has agreed to provide space in Windsor Hall, if it's needed as a vaccination clinic when more COVID-19 vaccines arrive.