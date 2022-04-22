Virtual meeting set for individuals interested in running in October's municipal election

The County of Essex along with Ontario’s Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing will hold a virtual meeting next week for those interested in running in October's municipal election.

The meeting takes place at 6pm on April 28 and is for county, Windsor and Pelee Island residents.

Former LaSalle mayor and town CAO Ken Antaya is one of the speakers.

He says he'll provide some guidance for those that are interested.

"I suspect that most people will go away thinking, I got a shot at this and I want to do something," he says. "If you're interested, it's very difficult to criticize anybody that's interested serving their community."

Antaya says running for municipal government is rewarding.

"I think it's something that probably fulfills your need to serve the community," he says. "If you got something to give to the community you live in and that you feel you can make it better, then run. Anyone that's going to go in there and they have an axe to grind or if it's just a single issue candidate then it's best to stay home and let somebody else with a more noble passion to succeed."

Interested individuals must register in advance.

The nomination period begins on May 2 and ends on August 19 for the October 24 municipal election.