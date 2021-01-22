Virtual Princess Ball Postponed

The organizers of the annual Princess Ball have decided to postpone the January virtual event.

The online event was scheduled to take place on January 24 but will now happen later this year.

Victoria Hopper is an Associate with Cystic Fibrosis Canada for Western Ontario, the organization the event benefits, and says it was a difficult decision but the right decision with the province implementing another state of emergency.

Hopper says volunteers and staff needed to get together prior the event to put packages and other materials together.

She says the decision to postpone the event is in the best interest of the virtual guests, volunteers and staff.

"We know with the recent announcement that we're entering into a second state of emergency, we've unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone this year in all of Ontario until after February 10 where we can re-evaluate at that time," says Hopper.

"We are still on board," says Hopper. "We still have all of our sponsors, our in-kind sponsors. We have all the materials put together, the boxes and everything. We are just currently putting it on hold until our volunteers and our staff and all of our guests are safe to receive our items and we are safe to put them together for them."

The annual event is usually an in-person event but organizers decided to make it a virtual event this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The slogan for this year's Princess Ball is "Virtually Enchanted Edition."