Virtual Pro Bowl Set for Sunday

Four NFL stars and four celebrities are teaming up to be real-life participants for the virtual Pro Bowl that will played using the Madden 21 video game on Sunday.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Snoop Dogg and former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson will represent the AFC.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch will rep the NFC.

Each player will play one five-minute quarter from home.

Matchups have not yet been determined. The Madden Pro Bowl will be streamed on the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel and the NFL's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook platforms.

The game is being held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.



