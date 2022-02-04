Virtual public meeting planned for Saturday to update Wheatley gas explosion

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent is looking to give Wheatley residents the latest on the ongoing situation following a gas explosion this past summer.

A virtual public meeting is planned for Saturday morning beginning at 10:30 a.m. and will be streamed on the municipality's Facebook and YouTube pages.

According to a release, the meeting will include updates from provincial and local officials on work done to date as well as next steps moving forward.

Residents are encouraged to submit their questions in advance to CKcommunications@chatham-kent.ca.

The last time officials held a meeting to address the public was in November.

The evacuation zone on Erie St. N. remains in place and it's still not clear when residents will be able to return to their homes.