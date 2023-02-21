Virtual town hall to display early designs for new actue care hospital

Two virtual town hall sessions are planned for early March to display the early designs for the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital.

The virtual sessions will provide an opportunity for the public to hear from the architects who are leading the evolving designs, a look at the early block designs and a chance to see how public input is helping to shape the new hospital's initial working drawings.

For the past 14 months, 40 user groups representing all clinical and non-clinical programs and services at the hospital have been working with hospital planners and architects to create a functional program, a campus plan and the early block diagrams.

Allison Johnson, Manager of Communications and Community Engagement says the town hall will allow the public to really see where in the new hospital the different programs and services will be located, and where on the property the new hospital will be situated.

"You'll have the opportunity to see what the new emergency department is shaping up to be, these are some of the things the community said are a priority," says Johnson. "You'll be able to see how that has had an impact on the design and early shape of the building."

Last year, the User Groups teams invited community members to share ideas and priorities for the new hospital design. Hundreds of participants visited the Together We Build engagement site and participated in a series of town halls where they offered input and ideas for the future hospital.

The input received is helping to guide the planning teams throughout the process and highlights will be presented during the town halls.

The early concept plans must be finalized and submitted to the Ministry of Health in April.

Two town halls are scheduled – one in English on March 7, 2023, and another in French on March 9, 2023 - both will begin at 7 p.m.

Registration is not required for the town halls; however, individuals are encouraged to register in advance on the project website to receive reminder emails with links to the virtual events. Questions for the project management team and architects can be sent in advance to newhospital@wrh.on.ca.

The estimated $2-billion hospital will be built on a piece of land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the summer of 2026 and could be completed by 2030.

