Virtual Windsor-Detroit Tunnel unveiled

Canada's first virtual international border crossing has been unveiled in Windsor.

The Automobility and Innovation department at Invest WindsorEssex has developed a 3D test track of the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel using light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology to show how an autonomous vehicle can cross a busy border safely.

The digital twin was deployed in the Invest WindsorEssex Virtual Reality CAVE and a tour was given to Helena Jaczek, Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) who says “Our government is committed to advancing Canada’s world-class automobility innovation cluster in Windsor-Essex to drive innovation and economic growth and make Canada a leader in green technology. The Invest WindsorEssex VR Cave is an important step for connected and automated vehicle technology development in Canada, and our government will continue to make smart investments that support Canada’s economic growth now and into the future.”

Researchers will be able to field test upcoming technologies in a cost-effective manner, without disturbing the flow of traffic.

"Windsor Detroit Tunnel is honoured to be part of this new era of driving and transportation and we are glad that we were able to support the completion of the digital twin of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel. We look forward to further research and developments in this field and to whatever role the Tunnel can fulfil as a test site for these developments" says Carolyn Brown, CEO, Windsor Detroit Borderlink Limited.

Using a digital twin and virtual environments allows companies to simulate how their sensors, vision systems and on-board cameras will operate in order to keep vehicles and their occupants safe.

The project was created thanks to $5-million dollars in funding from FedDev Ontario.