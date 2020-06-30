Visitation Suspended at Huron Lodge

Visitation has been suspended at Huron Lodge long-term care home in Windsor.

The city-owned home is reporting a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, but because the person was asymptomatic, the home does not qualify for outbreak status under the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s guidelines.

According to the city, the employee was notified of the test results on Monday and has since taken all recommended measures to self-isolate.

The employee has also confirmed that they abided by all infection control protocols, including the appropriate use of personal protective equipment (PPE) at all times while working and performing their duties.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported an additional 22 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday for a tottal of 1,602.