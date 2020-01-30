Visiting Firebirds Roll Over Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires had a rough night at the WFCU Centre Thursday, falling 8-3 to the Flint Firebirds in OHL action.

Flint scored six unanswered goals to start the game, including a penalty shot goal from Ty Dellandrea midway through the second period that chased rookie Xavier Medina from the Windsor net.

Wyatt Johnston, Tyler Angle and Curtis Douglas scored for the Spitfires, but Flint continued to dominate the score sheet and coasted to an 8-3 win.

Dellandrea led Flint with two goals and an assist and Daniel D'Amico's two assists paced the Spitfires.

Matt Tovell saw his first action after being signed from the Lakeshore Canadians as a backup when Kari Piiroinen left for the World Juniors over the Christmas break.

The 18 year old stopped 16 of the 19 shots he faced in relief. Flint outshot Windsor 37-20.

Windsor (28-11-5-0) is fourth in the OHL's Western Conference, two points behind the Kitchener Rangers and one point behind the deadlocked London Knight's and Saginaw Spirit.

The Spitfires head to London Friday to face the Knights at 7:30pm.

Tune into AM800 for all the action.