Visitor policies to remain in effect at local hospitals past March 1

Visitor policies will remain in place at local hospitals past March 1 despite the province dropping a number of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to a joint statement from Windsor Regional Hospital, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Erie Shores Healthcare, health care settings remain vulnerable to virus transmission and policies involving visitors and personal protective equipment will remain in effect indefinitely.

The statement goes on to say, unlike restaurants, gyms and retailers, hospitals have a greater responsibility to "monitor, assess and mitigate all risks to patients and staff."

Residents are encouraged to check their respective hospital's website for the latest restrictions.

Ontario is lifting its vaccine passport system and capacity limits for most indoor settings on March 1.