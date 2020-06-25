Visitor Restrictions Adjusted at Erie Shores Healthcare

Erie Shores Healthcare in Leamington is relaxing its visitor restrictions to allow more patients to see loved ones.

It includes COVID-19 Palliative Care patients being able to see a family member who doesn't live in the same household. The visitor will be provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep them safe during the visit.

Restrictions are also being eased for people in the emergency department and women in labour.

Anyone who enters the hospital will have to answer screening questions at the main entrance and no children under the age of 18 are allowed inside.