Visitor Restrictions in Place at WRH

Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place for the paediatrics unit at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Due to active cases of influenza, the temporary measures are in place for both the Met Campus Hospital and community settings.

"We've had seven confirmed cases on paediatrics alone so that's actually a high percentage," says Director of Infection, Prevention and Control Erika Vitale. "That's probably the highest compared to any other unit in the hospital but we are definitely noticing a lot more people with respiratory infections and those type of symptoms being admitted to us right now."

Parents are welcome to be with their children; however, only one parent can stay overnight.

Visitors are also restricted to immediate family and household contacts.

The same measures are also in place for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Vitale is also reminding the public to get a flu shot.