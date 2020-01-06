Visitor Restrictions in Place at WRH
Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place for the paediatrics unit at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Due to active cases of influenza, the temporary measures are in place for both the Met Campus Hospital and community settings.
"We've had seven confirmed cases on paediatrics alone so that's actually a high percentage," says Director of Infection, Prevention and Control Erika Vitale. "That's probably the highest compared to any other unit in the hospital but we are definitely noticing a lot more people with respiratory infections and those type of symptoms being admitted to us right now."
Parents are welcome to be with their children; however, only one parent can stay overnight.
Visitors are also restricted to immediate family and household contacts.
The same measures are also in place for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).
Vitale is also reminding the public to get a flu shot.
As a precautionary measure, due to active cases of influenza and RSV in both the hospital and community settings, the following visiting policy for the pediatrics unit is in effect beginning today (January 6):
- Parents are welcome to be with their children, only one parent to stay overnight
- Visitors will be restricted to immediate family and household contacts
- Only 2 visitors per family allowed in at any one time (including parents)
- Any visitor showing signs of illness will not be able to visit until they are feeling better. Report any signs of cough, fever, chills sore throat etc. to the staff before entering the Unit
- Please be advised that strict screening will be in effect to ensure we are protecting the patients on the unit