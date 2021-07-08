Visitor Restrictions Loosened at Erie Shores HealthCare

Erie Shores HealthCare in Leamington continues to loosen some COVID-19 vistor restrictions.

Starting today (July 8), the hospital will allow two essential visitors per day, per inpatient between 8am and 8pm.

According to a release, visitors will be allowed to visit at the same time.

The release goes on to say, "visiting restrictions will remain in place for COVID-19 positive/suspected patients or patients in the ICU."

All visitors must continue to wear medical-grade masks when entering the hospital. They are also being reminded to wash their hands when entering and leaving a patient's room.