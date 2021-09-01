Visitors to Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre must provide proof of vaccination as of September 8

Leamington has now set a date to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination policy at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre.

Starting September 8, anyone over the age of 12 using the facility must provide proof of vaccination or submit a negative test result done within 12 hours of entering the building.

The municipality will also asking residents to make an appointment online to participate in any program or class.

Council agreed to move forward with the policy last week after hearing from administration that only 56% of Leamington residents are fully vaccinated.

The Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre was used as a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic from early March to August 21 administering more than 44,000 shots.