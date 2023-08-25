Volleyball Beach Bash Tournament set to return this September

Get ready to bump, set, and spike for the return of the Volleyball Beach Bash Tournament.

Windsor will bring back the tournament in collaboration with the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association and Rotary (1918) this September.

This tournament will be served at the newly built amphitheatre on Ouellette Avenue.

Mohammad Khan has donated the property at 671 Ouellette Avenue for the Beach Bash, and in return the games will be played on what will be known as 'Khan Courts'.

This event will feature all skill levels, from seasoned pros to those new to the game, youth, as well as corporate teams. And while there will be a prizes, proceeds from the event will be dedicated to the Rotary's mission to combat homelessness in Windsor-Essex.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Chris McLeod, Chair of the DWBIA, says this event is taking place the same weekend as Windsor FIREFEST.

"And we just want to ignite Ouellette, right? We want to bring people from the firefighters event up Ouellette, experience all of the great businesses downtown and watch some fantastic volleyball."

He says so many different individuals will be taking part.

"Provincial champions, national champions, future Olympians that are going to be playing volleyball. We are going to have community events where you have the firefighters against the ambulance, or the University of Windsor against the College, hoping that will all come together."

McLeod says it's nice to bring this event back and to activate the current vacant space.

"So instead of closing down a street and having it be just for a weekend, now we can fill that lot with sand and we can do other events out of that event. So maybe it's not volleyball, maybe it's a weekend concert and you set up tables in there and have live music. So there's so many opportunities for us to be able to use that space."

The Volleyball Beach Bash Tournament will run on September 8 to September 10.

The tournament began in 1997 and ran until 2006.

More information on the tournament or to register to join can be found by clicking here.