Volleyball Star Headed to Sweden

Lancer volleyball all-star Brad Gyemi has signed a professional volleyball contract and will play overseas with Lunds VK this season.

Lunds Volleybollklubb is in Lund, Sweden and plays in the 1st division in the country. Established in 2009, they offer volleyball opportunities for all skill levels, both professional and recreational.

Gyemi came across the opportunity through his agent and was signed with the intention of starting on the right pin for the team. The process began in September, but was just finalized this week when Gyemi was granted a work permit from Swedish Migration.

"I am absolutely thrilled and I am so grateful for the help I have received from James Gravelle, assistant coach Will Alexander, and my teammates in developing our skills together so that players like me can have the opportunity to play in Europe," said Gyemi. "It has been a dream of mine to play professional volleyball overseas since I was young. I feel for my teammates who won't get to play this season while I have this opportunity.

Lancer head coach James Gravelle is equally as excited for Geymi. "I am proud of Brad and very happy for him to have signed to play this season in Sweden," commented Gravelle. "No one has worked harder than him and so it's great to see that hard work pay off. We all wish Brad every success in his professional career!"