Volleyball Star Pollard Heads to Greece

Lancer volleyball all-star Lexi Pollard has signed a professional volleyball contract and will play overseas with the AO Markopoulo Revoil this season.

AO Markopoulo Revoil is in Markopoulo, Greece and plays in the A1 League, the highest division of volleyball in the country.

With the Lancers' 2020-21 season delayed due to COVID-19, and the University of Windsor's classes being taught online for the entire academic year, Pollard and head coach Lucas Hodgson felt that all the cards were falling into place for her to start her professional career a year early.

Pollard said, "I've grown in so many ways through Lancer athletics on and off the court and I can't wait to bring all the tools my coaches and teammates have taught me to the Greek league and wherever that takes me after. After months of being off the court I'm so ready to get back competing in the sport I love."

Hodgson said, "We are very excited to see Lexi reach her dream and goal of playing volleyball professionally. Her drive and determination helped her get here and she will be a great add to the team she is headed to. We will miss her and wish her the best this year."

Pollard reflected "My heart breaks a little that I don't get to have a senior year with the Lancers. But in times of uncertainty you just have to go with your gut. This place has been my home for four years and it'll be tough leaving the amazing people I've gotten so use to here."