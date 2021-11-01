Vollmer Centre lifting capacity limits for some programming

Things are starting to get back to normal at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex in LaSalle.

Starting Monday, November 8 capacity limits will be lifted for most swimming and exercise classes.

Restrictions and pre-registration remain in place for open swim and leisure swims and parent and tot and recreational skating.

Proof of vaccination for anyone over the age of 12 is still required to enter the facility.

For the latest information on COVID-19 restrictions head to lasalle.ca/covid19.