Vollmer Centre pool closed again for maintenance following deer incident

The pool at the Vollmer Centre has been closed down once again after glass was found at the bottom.

The Town says an individual stepped on a piece of glass at the bottom of the pool during a swim lesson late Monday afternoon.

This comes after the pool had just reopened earlier in the day Monday.

A deer crashed through a glass window and got into the pool area on Sunday afternoon.

Although the pool had been vacuumed for several hours and had been backwashed during the day on Monday, the Town says it is difficult to see glass on the bottom of the pool.

Staff are considering further maintenance options including the services of a scuba diver to scan the bottom of the pool.

At this time, all lessons are cancelled and a credit will be applied to each participant's account.

Updates will be made by the Town as they become available.