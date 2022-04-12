Vollmer Complex Tennis project contract up for approval at LaSalle council

Councillors in LaSalle will look to give the green light for the contract of the Vollmer Complex Tennis Courts project at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

The recommendation on the agenda calls for awarding the contract of just under $800,000 to Armstrong Paving and Materials Group Ltd.

It'll be funded from the Vollmer Tennis Court Project, which was allocated $850,000 as part of the 2022 Approved Capital Budget.

Back in the fall there were concerns over the overall cost, but Mayor Marc Bondy says the price will come in lower than what they forecasted.

"The agenda shows the six people who bid on the project and there's a significant difference from the low to the high, so we're happy it came in $50,000 plus under budget which doesn't happen often," says Bondy.

The project consists of building four tennis courts between Diotte Street and the Vollmer Complex building, which will include the construction of tennis courts, overhead lighting, fences, and trail connection to Laurier Parkway.

Bondy says the project is something a lot of people have been asking about over the last few months.

"I don't know if that's because of COVID and over the last few years more people are becoming more active, but there's a good demand for both tennis and pickleball," says Bondy. "So hopefully this will start and we'll have it available for people by late summer or early fall."

If approved, Bondy says the project will get started as soon as it can given variables like labour and construction materials.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi