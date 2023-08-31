Vollmer pool closed until end of September

The Town of LaSalle is advising that in order to complete regular maintenance of the H20asis Aquatic Centre, the indoor pool, sauna, and hot tub at the Vollmer Centre will be closed from Tuesday, September 5 to Friday, September 29.

The pool is typically scheduled to be closed in September each year for maintenance.

Officials say the LaSalle Outdoor Pool, located on Front Road at Laurier Drive, will remain open until Friday, September 29 (weather permitting) to accommodate aquatic classes while the indoor pool is closed.

However, the outdoor pool is closed today for Labour Day.

Free recreational swims will continue at the outdoor pool on Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. until Saturday, September 23, thanks to the generosity of Pathway to Potential (P2P).

Officials say registration is highly recommended but not required.

Drop-in adult lengths and aqua fitness classes will be held in the deep and shallow end of the LaSalle Outdoor Pool, Monday to Friday, until the end of September.