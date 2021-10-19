Volunteers needed for Easter Seals Spectacle in Windsor

Easter Seals Ontario Windsor-Essex is looking for volunteers.

Eighty volunteers are needed to help stage the Easter Seals Spectacle event from Nov. 5 to the 7 at the Holiday Inn & Suites Ambassador Bridge hotel, located at 1855 Huron Church Rd.

"This festival, in a nutshell, is a mash-up between a comic-con, a pop culture event, a sports card and memorabilia expo, an indoor/outdoor art in the park with attractions, entertainment and even a concert," says Development Officer Jeremy Renaud.

The event is designed to raise money to benefit children and youth with physical disabilities through Easter Seals Ontario. The fundraising goal is $70,000.

Renaud says the stars at the event include the real-life voice of Ryder from the kids show Paw Patrol.

"We've announced David Ayres, he's the emergency backup goalie from the Carolina Hurricanes who stepped in and with his Carolina Hurricane teammates, beat the Leafs. And also we've announced, Laura Vandervoort, Supergirl," says Renaud.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the Spectacle event can register online at www.espectacle.ca.

Volunteer applications will be accepted until Friday, October 29, 2021 at 5:00 p.m.