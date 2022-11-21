Volunteers needed for Windsor Snow Angels program

The City of Windsor is looking for volunteers for the Snow Angels program.

The Windsor Snow Angels program will once again be matching volunteer snow shovelers with seniors and people with physical disabilities in need, for the winter season.

Executive Director of Human Resources at the City of Windsor Dana Paladino says this is a great way for high school students to get their volunteer hours.

"It's a great way to help people in need stay safe and also for students to get those community service hours that they're trying to get," she continued. "You can also win a tablet or one of two $50 recreation gift cards."

Paladino says they are always looking for volunteers.

"We try and match people who love to shovel or have the ability to be able to assist with those who can't. Someone who has difficulty shovelling their driveways or sidewalks due to age or mobility, we try to match them up with a volunteer who will come and do that snow removal for them."

Paladino says the need for volunteers usually outweighs the number of volunteers they get.

She says there are two ways to register.

"They can phone 3-1-1 or they can send an email through cityofwindsor.ca and they'll help you register and a police clearance will be required."

Those interested in volunteering can call 311 or go to the City of Windsor website.

Volunteers must be 16 years old or older and a police clearance is mandatory.

Registered volunteers will be entered into a draw to win a tablet or one of two $50 REC Express Cards.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi