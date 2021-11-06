Volunteers needed to clean up Vince Marcotte Park Sunday

A call for volunteers to help clean up a local park this Sunday.

The Interact Club of LaSalle is asking youth and members of the community to join them during its Community Clean Up Day on Nov. 7 at Vince Marcotte Park in Windsor.

The club, which is sponsored by Rotary, aims to empower young people ages 12 to 18 to take action in their communities.

Brittney Lawrence is the Youth Service Chair with Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial, overseeing the Interact Club in LaSalle.

She says it's important for young people to take part in events like this.

"I think it's important because for youth, it really gives them a sense of service above self. They're also connecting with like-minded youth, and we're also giving back by helping out the environment."

Lawrence says they provide garbage bags and gloves for the clean-up.

"We just ask that people arrive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., wear your mask, dress according to the weather and help us pick up trash in that park."

Vince Marcotte Park is located at 1495 Kipling Ave.