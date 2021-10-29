Volunteers needed to help clean alleys in Windsor's Via Italia

A call for volunteers to help clean up Windsor's Via Italia neighbourhood.

A community alley clean-up day is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Via Italia Business Improvement Association area.

Ward 4 Windsor City Councillor Chris Holt says this is part of the larger 'Via Italia Alley Safety Project' to clean-up and make the alleyways safer and more enjoyable for everyone, which includes the installation of 47 new LED lights.

Holt says they've already installed six of the new lights in some of the alleys with more on the way.

"We got Windsor Police Services to do crime prevention through environmental design walk through, all the alleys, and identify all the problem areas," he continued. "Where petty crime, theft, illegal dumping takes place."

He says they should have all 47 LED alley lights installed before the first snowfall.

"Another part of the program is to remove overgrown bushes or debris that accumulate in the alleys as well."

Brandi Myles, VIA Italia BIA Coordinator, says this is the second alley clean-up they've done, with the last one in October of 2020.

"This is one of the days when we can bring the community together and get to know each other, the businesses, the workers, the residents. Just make it a safer and more enjoyable environment for everyone," Myles said.

Holt has contributed around $100,000 to the program which includes the installation of lights in the alleys.

Registration is at 9:30 a.m at Mezzo Ristorante at 804 Erie. St. E. on Saturday. You can register by e-mail: info@viaitalia.com or call Myles at 519-819-7659.

Pre-registration is preferred.

A light lunch will be served to registered volunteers at 12 p.m.

Anyone taking part is being told to bring their own tools but bags and gloves will be supplied.