VON Windsor-Essex providing gift cards to asylum seekers

VON Windsor-Essex is assisting asylum seekers with basic hygiene products.

The registered charity has committed $10,000 to provide asylum claimants with gift cards for hygiene supplies.

The organization has been providing care to asylum seekers not covered by OHIP or any federal medical allowance through its Immigrant Health Clinic.

Shari Comerford is the National Director of VON Canada and says the funding is being provided through the VON's community corporation.

"There was a huge need for things like hygiene products and over the counter medications," says Comerford. "So the community corporation kindly granted us $10,000 to be able to buy gift cards for hygiene products and one of the pharmacies is, we're working with them to get a lot of over the counter medications in the clinic.

She says the funding is much needed.

"How far it's going to go, I don't know," says Comerford. "I'm really hoping, I know it will make a very real difference."

Comerford hopes other community organizations step up and assist asylum seekers.

She believes it will make a real difference.

"If you think about what your own family maybe like, trying to stay on top of things like diapers, hygiene type stuff deodorant, soaps and things like children's Tylenol that type of thing, it's all really expensive so the more they can get the better it's going to be," says Comerford.

As AM800 news reported last month, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said the Government of Canada has transferred 618 asylum claimants to Windsor since the end of June 2022.

Earlier this week, the city's Community Services Standing Committee approved a staff report, asking for additional funding and supports to assist asylum seekers coming to the city.

The committee also asked for a legal aid refugee office be established in Windsor.