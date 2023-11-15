Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported

DETROIT - Voting on the tentative contract agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers union appears to be too close to call as tallies at more factories were announced.

The union on Wednesday hadn't posted final vote totals yet, but workers at five large factories who finished voting in the past few days have turned down the four year and eight month deal by fairly large margins.

A factory in Arlington, Texas, with about 5,000 workers voted more than 60% in favor of the deal, however.

Voting continues at Ford. The contract was passing overwhelmingly in early voting at Stellantis.

The union's vote tracker shows that 79.7% voted in favor with many large factories yet to finish.