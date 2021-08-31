Voter cards expected to arrive in the mail soon

With the federal election less than three weeks away, you'll likely be getting your voter card in the mail soon.

Regional media advisor Rejean Grenier says Elections Canada has started mailing out the personalized cards to all registered voters.

There are a number of ways residents can vote including anytime at your local returning office, by mail via a special ballot, at the advanced polls scheduled for September 10 to 13 — and of course, by heading to a polling station on election day.

Grenier says there's a misconception you need to bring your voter card when voting.

"You don't actually need it," says Grenier. "What's on it basically is where you will vote, the times at which these polls are going to be open. Those are for advanced polling and also for the election day on the 20th."

He's asking voters to pay close attention to the voter card this time around.

"You may have voted in the same place for the last two elections, but because of the pandemic things have changed," he says. "So we've had to find other places. Make sure you check your voter information card. It will tell you where you can vote and at what times."

Grenier says, to ensure the process runs smoothly, make sure you've got proper identification when going to vote.

"A voter information card does not count to identify you," says Grenier. "You need to have a government document of some kind that has your name and your address. That would be a drivers license, for example, has both of those."

More information on how and where to vote can be found at elections.ca.

The federal election is set for September 20.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides