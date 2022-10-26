Voter turnout low in Windsor-Essex, only two municipalities over 50 per cent

Voter turnout hits an all time low, with only two municipalities seeing over 50 per cent of eligible voters casting their ballot.

On Monday night, results poured in listing the new councillors, deputy mayors and mayors in Windsor and Essex County.

Outgoing Amherstburg Mayor, Aldo DiCarlo, says voter turnout is becoming a huge issue throughout the region.

He says he's happy for those who won, but says more voters may have an impact on the results.

"If we can't crack 50 per cent, is it really true to say that this is what the people wanted? That's not a big majority of the people but then, everyone had the opportunity and they chose not to go there."

He says how individuals can vote may need to change to keep with technology.

"I think it speaks to voter apathy. Clearly it speaks to voter apathy. And that's a problem, I think it's something that we need to look at like. What are we doing wrong? What can we change? A big one, a really big one I think is internet voting, we are an online society."

DiCarlo says the data and stats from every municipality needs to be looked at following the election.

"Go look at which municipalities had better turn out, and then, is this a political science thing where we have to look at whether that was an issue, who was running and what the issues were. Or was it as simple as the data might start pointing to we need to start offering other forms of ballots and voting."

Voter turnout during this years provincial election was the lowest recorded turnout in history with only 43.5 per cent. This was 13.5 per cent lower than the 2018 election.

The federal election in 2021 had a 76 per cent turnout, only down one per cent from 2019.

Voter Turnout by Municipality:

-Pelee Island: 58.4%

-Kingsville: 50.19%

-Leamington: 45.7%

-Essex: 40.95%

-Amherstburg: 39%

-Windsor: 31.57%

-Chatham-Kent: 30.56%

-LaSalle: 30.13%

-Tecumseh: 28.72%

-with files from AM800's Patty Handysides