Voters head to the polls in Ontario election

It's election day in Ontario.

Voters will head to the polls after a provincial campaign that saw parties battle over the best approaches to affordability, health care and infrastructure.

Polls have suggested the Progressive Conservatives led by Doug Ford are poised to form a second majority government.

Ford has campaigned largely on his party's promises to build Ontario highways and hospitals, and other measures he's touted as job-creators, and in recent days has held limited media availabilities.

The New Democrat and Liberal leaders have both been presenting themselves as the only alternative to Ford's Tories and haven't outright said they will work together in the event of a Progressive Conservative minority.

It could be the last election as NDP leader for Andrea Horwath, who's making a fourth run for the premier's office after her party made gains in 2018 to form the official Opposition in provincial parliament.