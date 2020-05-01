W.E. Trans Support Adjusts Service During COVID-19 Pandemic



W.E. Trans Support LGBTQ Community Health is adjusting services to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director Jayce Carver says Monday will mark two years since W.E. Trans opened its first support centre.

A celebration isn't on the horizon during the pandemic, so Carver says they'll honour the day by continuing to service the community as best they can.

She tells AM800 News the majority of counselling services continue to be offered over the phone or through secure video conferencing online.

"A lot of queer and trans organizations across our country have shut down their services. There are a few of us still open and we're trying to work very hard to partner with those organizations to make sure that services and supports are available across the country," she says.

Carver says anyone in the LGTBQ community can reach out for help.

W.E. Trans Support is looking for additional staff and is offering paid and volunteer positions.

The group is also raising funds for those in need.

"For those who are unable to afford hormone replacement therapy while they're off work; we're asking our community to step up and send in some donations to offset the cost of these lifesaving medications for Trans identified individuals," Carver added.

Carver says the group will be hosting free interactive yoga classes and other entertainment via the W.E. Trans Support Facebook page as well.

For more information on services or on how to help visit www.wetranssupport.ca.