W.E. Trans Support Receives Funding Boost as it Works to Reopen

As W.E. Trans Support begins gearing up to reopen, a big boost of funding is on the way to enhance programming.

Executive director Jayce Carver says thanks to a "substantial" amount of funding from the Solcz Family Foundation, W.E. Trans will now be able to offer a youth and family counselling program while its peer mentorship program will be getting a boost as well.

Carver says the goal is to provide free and accessible counselling to whoever needs it.

"What we're looking at is a program that will help parents understand the transition process and learn how to support their child as well as how to cope with the feelings they have around their youth's transition and make sure that the youth is also supported in their transition process."

She says they're working on several measures to keep everyone safe when it comes time to reopen.

"We've had to do some remodelling at the organization in order to be able to have all the COVID responses in place. We need to be able to train the staff effectively to know how to operate during this time."

Carver says the funding means a lot.

"It does take some community leaders like the Solcz Family Foundation to give us a platform, to allow us into their board rooms to tell them about our story. Some of the funding was in the works well before COVID. The announcements are being made now at a time where we feel like everything is lined up to be able to support people the most."

Carver says anyone interested in counselling services can call 226-674-4745 or email reception@wetranssupport.ca to book an appointment.

W.E. Trans Support hopes to have its office at 1435 Tecumseh Rd. E. opened back up by June 1.

— with files from AM800's Gord Bacon