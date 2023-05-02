W.F. Herman Academy hosting Occupational Safety and Health day celebration

Ontario is celebrating Occupational Safety and Health day today, and one local school will be hosting an expert in the field to mark the occasion.

W.F. Herman Academy Secondary School is hosting Windsor's Larry Masotti to speak about the evolution of health and safety from traditional efforts to emerging technologies like robotics, artificial intelligence, as well as mental health and psychological safety and the generational change in the workforce.

Occupational Safety and Health Day has been recognized on the first Tuesday in May since 2021, and celebrates efforts to enhance workplace prevention measures to limit injury and avoid fatalities and honour those whose lives have been irreparably impacted by a workplace injury, illness or fatality.

Masotti says huge strides have been made related to health and safety over the years, and it's important for the next generation of workers to continue that trend.

"Herman and the school board are training 13,000 students through the Ministry of Labour awareness training," he continued. "So you've got the next generation coming in understanding some of the complexities around safety and health."

Masotti, who is retired from Workplace Safety & Prevention Services, says while we still talk about historical hazards like slips, falls, and machinery there's a lot more that's part of the conversation now.

"Not only technological advances like drones, artificial intelligence, robotics, even 3-D printers. On the other end we also talk about in health and safety today mental health, violence and harassment, inclusion, diversity and equity. So you can appreciate that it's a very complex field," he stated.

A new wrinkle in the health and safety field coming out of the pandemic is the increased amount of people in various fields working from home.

Masotti says traditionally people think about workplace related issues being things that go wrong in the workplace, but with more people working from home now they've had to think about things a little differently.

"You tell some people you're working from home and they envy you, they say what a great job you have, but if you tell others all they think about is isolation and how do I get anything done. Because I've got elder care, or child care, or I've got a dog barking, I mean that's all part of the spectrum when we talk about safety and health today."

He added that health and safety provides common ground for all work groups to move forward.

Masotti says there are laws that protect workers and that workers have the right to refuse unsafe work.

Given the extensive growth of health and safety, the Board of Canadian Registered Safety Professionals is leading a collaborative effort to bring title protection for health and safety professionals into Ontario.

- with files from AM800's The Shift