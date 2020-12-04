W.J Langlois Catholic Elementary School Reopening Monday

Students will be returning to Windsor's W.J Langlois Catholic Elementary School Monday.

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board made the announcement Friday afternoon.

According to the release, the board has conducted a comprehensive review of safety measures in consultation with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

The building has undergone a complete cleaning and sanitation regiment, according to the release.

Officials have also established a plan to screen students and staff before they return to the classroom.

The school at 3110 Rivard Ave. has been closed since Nov. 20 due to a COVID-19 outbreak.