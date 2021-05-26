Wait List Feature Added to WEVAX Website

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has added a new feature to the wevax.ca website.

Starting Wednesday, those looking to book a COVID-19 vaccine can add themselves to a wait list for possible same-day appointments.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette encourages people to still book an appointment because the same-day wait list isn't a guarantee.

"This is in the event there is vaccine remaining due to extra vaccine to prevent wastage or no-shows at a vaccine site," she says. "So across the mass vaccination sites, they pull from the wait list."

Marentette says the wait list isn't a requirement if appointments are available on your day of choice.

"If they go in and they book an appointment and they're satisfied with that date, they don't have to go on the wait list," she says. "The wait list is for anyone who wanted to get an earlier dose if they weren't really happy with their appointment time or they have the ability that day if they're available that they're able to come in on short notice."

While the priority remains first doses of the vaccine, Marentette says there is also a wait list for those who need a second dose.

"We have now added another wait list option for people over 70 years of age who received their first dose in March and would like to receive their second dose," she says," she adds. "This is not a guarantee but we are getting ready."

To date, 231,250 people in Windsor-Essex (52.8 per cent of the total population) have received a fist dose of the vaccine and 20,001 people (4.6 per cent) are fully vaccinated.