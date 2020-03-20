Waiting Period Increases for COVID-19 Test Results: Local Health Unit



WINDSOR — Residents in Windsor-Essex who are being tested for COVID-19 are going to have to wait longer for their results.

As of Friday morning, 260 people in Windsor-Essex have been tested, there are no confirmed positive cases and 150 test results are pending.

During its daily health unit update, CEO Theresa Marentette says it is now taking up to seven days for results to come back, due to the high volume of tests.

Originally, results were taking 24 hours, and then it jumped up to four days earlier this week.

But Marentette believes the waiting period may drop next week after a lab in London is allowed to accept tests from Windsor-Essex.

"It shouldn't get longer, it should get shorter if the lab in London actually will be able to take our samples," she says. "Right now all of our samples are going to Toronto."

Marentette says for the person getting tested, the protocol would be the same, regardless of the waiting period.

"Anyone who is tested would be in self-isolation, so they are in self-isolation until there is further information in that 14 days so the seven days right now, they would still be self-isolation," she says.

In Chatham-Kent, there are two positive cases and in Michigan, there are 334 positive cases including 75 in Detroit.